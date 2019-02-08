Valentine’s Day: Every Hallmark Movie Airing This Year

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, the Hallmark Channel is gearing up for the romantic holiday with a number of original films for viewers to watch.

In addition to many great past movies and some beloved classics, the network is serving up a couple of other new films this season.

Below, we have shared a list — as adapted from Cafe Mom — of all the movies that will be airing on Hallmark between now and Valentine’s Day.

“The Story of Us” (New)

The Story of Us Premieres Feb. 9, and will repeat on Feb. 10 and 14

Love at First Glance – Airs: Feb. 11

Valentine Ever After – Airs: Feb. 9, and 14

SnowComing – Airs: Feb. 10

“Valentine in the Vineyard” (New)

Valentine in the Vineyard premiered on Feb. 2, but repeat airings will take place on Feb. 9, 10, and 14

Cooking With Love – Airs: Feb. 9, 10, and 12

Appetite for Love – Airs: Feb. 9, and 11

A Dash of Love – Airs: Feb. 9

“Very, Very Valentine”

Very, Very Valentine airs on Feb. 10 and 14

My Secret Valentine – Airs: Feb. 10 and 14

Anything for Love – Airs: Feb. 10, and 13

Love on Safari – Airs: Feb. 9

“A Harvest Wedding”

A Harvest Wedding airs Feb. 9

Love, Of Course – Airs: Feb. 9

Love Struck Cafe – Airs: Feb. 9

The Sweetest Heart – Airs: Feb. 9

“My Favorite Wedding”

My Favorite Wedding airs Feb. 9

Winter Castle – Airs: Feb. 10

A Winter Princess – Airs: Feb. 10

A Novel Romance – Airs: Feb. 10

“All of My Heart: The Wedding”

All of My Heart: The Wedding airs Feb. 10

Love at First Dance – Airs: Feb. 10

The Perfect Bride – Airs: Feb. 11

My Summer Prince – Airs: Feb. 11

“Perfect on Paper”

Perfect on Paper airs Feb. 11

Lucky in Love – Airs: Feb. 12

Love Blossoms – Airs: Feb. 12

Falling for Vermont – Airs: Feb. 12

Autumn in the Vineyard – Airs: Feb. 12

“Summer in the Vineyard”

Summer in the Vineyard airs Feb. 13

Sun, Sand, and Romance – Airs: Feb. 13

Bridal Wave – Airs: Feb. 13

Elevator Girl – Airs: Feb. 13

Love, Romance & Chocolate – Airs: Feb. 16