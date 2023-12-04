Tyler Perry's Top 10 Movies as Director, Ranked by Box Office

Tyler Perry is an inarguable Hollywood legend, carving out an incredibly successful career as a director, writer, producer and actor — while sometimes doing it all at once. Through the Madea franchise, as well as his many successful standalone films, he has made himself into an entertainment mogul and become one of the most bankable directors of all time. Using box office data from The Numbers, we've listed out Perry's top 10 movies as director, ranked by their worldwide box office totals. Keep in mind, these totals are not adjusted for inflation. That means some older titles' numbers are even more impressive, while newer movies get taken down a peg. Continue on for the full list of Tyler Perry-directed movies, ranked by box office totals.

10. 'Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas' (2013) — $52,543,354 Official Synopsis: "Madea gets coaxed into helping a friend pay her daughter a surprise visit in the country for Christmas, but the biggest surprise is what they'll find when they arrive. As the small, rural town prepares for its annual Christmas Jubilee, new secrets are revealed and old relationships are tested while Madea dishes her own brand of Christmas Spirit to all."

9. 'Tyler Perry's Temptation' (2013) —$53,143,144 Official Synopsis: "An explosive romance about forbidden desires, Tyler Perry's Temptation tells the provocative story of Judith, an ambitious married woman whose temptation by a handsome billionaire leads to betrayal, recklessness and forever alters the course of her life."

8. 'Madea's Big Happy Family' (2011) — $54,160,818 Official Synopsis: "Madea, everyone's favorite wise-cracking, take-no-prisoners grandma, jumps into action when her niece, Shirley, receives distressing news about her health. All Shirley wants is to gather her three adult children around her and share the news as a family. But Tammy, Kimberly and Byron are too distracted by their own problems: Tammy can't manage her unruly children or her broken marriage; Kimberly is gripped with anger and takes it out on her husband; and Byron, after spending two years in jail, is under pressure to deal drugs again. It's up to Madea, with the help of the equally rambunctious Aunt Bam, to gather the clan together and make things right the only way she knows how: with a lot of tough love, laughter...and the revelation of a long-buried family secret."

7. 'Why Did I Get Married?' (2007) — $55,934,178 Official Synopsis: "During a trip to the picturesque snowcapped mountains of Colorado, eight married college friends have gathered for their annual seven-day reunion. But the cozy mood is shattered when the group comes face-to-face with one pair's infidelity. As secrets are revealed, each couple begins questioning the validity of their own marriage. Over the course of the weekend, husbands and wives take a hard look at their lives, wrestling with issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness as they seek a way forward."

6. 'Why Did I Get Married Too?' (2010) — $60,831,067 Official Synopsis: "Gathered together in the Bahamas for their annual one-week reunion, four close couples eagerly reconnect, sharing news about their lives and relationships. But their intimate week in paradise is disrupted by the unexpected arrival of Sheila's ex-husband, Mike, who hopes to break up her new marriage with Troy and win her back. The others soon realize they too are not immune to the challenges of commitment and fidelity. Angela doesn't believe her husband, Marcus, can be faithful now that he's a celebrity television newscaster. Dianne and Terry's relationship is feeling the strain of raising children. And Patricia, a successful self-help psychologist, must finally reveal the deep flaws in her seemingly perfect marriage to Gavin. With their relationships hanging in the balance when they return home, each couple must choose between blame and forgiveness, doubt and faith, with life-altering consequences..."

5. 'Madea's Family Reunion' (2006) — $63,320,521 Official Synopsis: "An unstoppable force of nature, Madea may have finally taken on more than she can chew. She has just been court ordered to be in charge of Nikki, a rebellious runaway, her nieces are experiencing relationship trouble, and through it all she has to organize her family reunion. As the reunion approaches, secrets are revealed and tensions rise. Madea must use every tactic in her arsenal not only to keep the peace, but to keep her family together."

4. 'Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection' (2012) — $66,950,887 Official Synopsis: "Madea's back in an all-new movie! A Wall Street investment banker has been set up in a mob-backed Ponzi scheme, forcing him to be put under witness protection with his entire family in Madea's house down South."

3. 'Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween' (2016) — $73,206,343 Official Synopsis: "On the spookiest night of the year, Madea is summoned to keep a watchful eye on Brian's teenage daughter and keep her out of trouble. Little does she know, the trouble is coming for her. Fortunately, or not, she has her posse of Bam, Hattie and Joe to shield off ghosts and killer clowns. It's a fright fest where all hell-arity breaks loose."

2. 'Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral' (2019) — $74,781,999 Official Synopsis: "Tyler Perry revives his signature character, the tough and vindictive Madea Simmons, for her final film performance in this comedy to die for! Madea and her family head out to a family reunion, but the trip becomes a nightmare when the party suddenly turns into a funeral and threatens to reveal sordid family secrets. Only Madea can bring the entire family together and save the day in her own special way..."