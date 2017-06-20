‘Twilight Zone’ Movie Scores Itself A Screenwriter With Christine Lavaf

Warner Bros. is moving forward with an all-new theatrical adaptation of the seminal sci-fi/horror series The Twilight Zone, with Variety having confirmed Christine Lavaf as the writer on the project.

Prior to developing the Twilight Zone script, Lavaf has worked on TV series Falling Skies, 666 Park Avenue, and Fringe. Although this might be her first time developing her own feature film script, a bulk of her TV experience was with various writing departments. She also contributed to the writers’ room for the upcoming Godzilla sequel.

Lavaf’s familiarity with TV will come in handy, as The Twilight Zone ran on CBS from 1959 to 1964, ultimately airing 156 episodes. Each episode was introduced by executive producer and writer Rod Serling, who would warn audiences, “There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call the Twilight Zone.”

The series consisted of self-contained tales of horror and science fiction, often resulting in the lead character learning a moral lesson, or, at least, acknowledging there was a lesson to be learned, regardless of whether they adopted that lesson.

In 1983, Steven Spielberg, John Landis, Joe Dante, and George Miller all came together to direct their own short segments for a feature film adaptation, each exploring different themes and narratives, taking inspiration from some of Serling’s classic stories.

Sadly, Twilight Zone: The Movie has a more memorable legacy for the accidental deaths of Vic Morrow, Renee Chen, and My-ca Dinh Le caused by a helicopter crash. Landis and other members of the crew were charged with involuntary manslaughter because of the incident, but were found not guilty.

In contrast to the 1983 version of the film, this new installment is being developed as one single story instead of an anthology. It’s possible the film could go the route of the Goosebumps film, borrowing multiple elements from familiar stories to weave into a larger narrative.

Considering the recent success of anthology horror films like Trick ‘r Treat, V/H/S, and Southbound, in addition to the TV series Black Mirror acting as a spiritual successor to the Serling series, it’s surprising to see the direction that the film is taking with its singular narrative.