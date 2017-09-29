‘Tremors 6’ Release Delayed to May 2018

Almost 30 years after the release of the original film, the sixth installment in the Tremors franchise will debut on May of 2018, according to series star Michael Gross. The actor confirmed the news on his personal Facebook account, sharing a photo of an ADR session for the film.

His Facebook post reads: “Owing to background noise, some of Burt Gummer’s lines could not be salvaged from the original Tremors production track, requiring I do some ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement). I watch the image repeatedly, listening to the original production track on headphones, and re-perform each line to match the wording and lip movement—which can be challenging.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the original film, Gross played a supporting character who was obsessed with firearms. These came in handy, allowing him to dispense of one of the monstrous “Graboids” that came bursting through a wall in his basement.

The stars of the original film, Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward, exited the series for the second and third films, respectively, allowing Gross to take center stage in the subsequent iterations.

Fans who have been missing Bacon are in luck, as the actor is currently working on a TV series for SYFY, which will be his first time playing Val McKee since 1990.

“It’s the only character I’ve ever played that I was interested in exploring 25 years later,” Bacon told Screen Daily earlier this year. “It (Tremors) is a really good movie.”

The film didn’t initially become a blockbuster, but has since gone on to develop a devout cult following. The lack of initial success is what kept the actor away from the series’ sequels.

“I was like – why would I make a sequel of a bomb?” Bacon revealed. “That makes no sense to me. I am not going to make another movie that’s not going to do well at the box office. That is not a good career move.”

With the distance between the initial release and his current state of mind, Bacon has grown to appreciate the character much more.

“I don’t go back and watch my movies but because we were doing this one, I had to go back and look at it,” the actor noted. “It’s just the idea of this loser who is living a very ordinary life and has an extraordinary experience with these monsters and becomes, for a moment, a hero.”