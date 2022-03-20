‘Toy Story’ Spinoff ‘Lightyear’ to Feature Same-Sex Kiss

Amid Pixar staff’s outcry over Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the company has restored a scene in Lightyear that features a same-sex kiss. According to Variety, LGTBQ+ employees and allies took Pixar to task over the company’s lack of response about the controversial bill. During the discussion about this situation, some staffers at Pixar Animation Studios alleged that Disney executives censored “overtly gay affection” in its feature films. While they did not name which movies were allegedly affected, Lightyear‘s change of course is certainly an interesting one to take note of.

Lightyear follows the early life of the iconic Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear, who is voiced by Chris Evans. Variety reported that the film had a very specific scene restored. The movie features one character, Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba), who plays a significant part in the film and also happens to be in a relationship with a woman. The publication made sure to note that the relationship itself was never in question among higher-ups. Still, a kiss between Hawthorne and another woman was cut from the film at some point.

The scene in question was reportedly restored back to the movie, which will be released in June, a week ago. This decision was said to have been made in light of how Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. More specifically, it came after it was reported that Disney had contributed money to all of the politicians who either sponsored or co-sponsored the bill, which was passed in the Florida Senate on Tuesday, per Complex. Chapek subsequently issued an apology for his silence and the company’s handling of the matter.

“Thank you to all who have reached out to me sharing your pain, frustration and sadness over the company’s response to the Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill,” the statement read. “Speaking to you, reading your messages, and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was. It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights. You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry.” Chapek also wrote that Disney would be “pausing all political donations in the state of Florida.”