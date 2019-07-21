‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer Lights Twitter Fans up With Excitement

The trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was released on Thursday during Tom Cruise‘s surprise appearance at Paramount Pictures’ San Diego Comic-Con panel and has excited fans who have been waiting more than 30 years for Captain Peter “Maverick” Mitchell to make his return. Fans took to Twitter the moment the trailer was released to bathe in the nostalgia-drenched two-minute trailer.

In Maverick, Cruise is back as the title character, who is now working as a flight instructor. In the trailer, we see Ed Harris’ character quiz him on why he is still only a captain when he should be a two-star admiral by now. Maverick is also told he is part of a dying breed of fighter pilots.

“I’ve traveled around the world and people always say, ‘Why don’t you do another one? When are you going to do another?’” Cruise said at SDCC, reports ET. “For 34 years, you all have been very, very patient with me. And I felt it was my responsibility to finally really deliver for you.”

The trailer did not include a shot with Val Kilmer, back as Commander Thomas “Iceman” Kazansky. Miles Teller, who is supposed to be part of a new generation of pilots, is barely seen. Teller plays Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Nick “Goose” Brashaw, Anthony Edwards’ character from the original film.

Other stars in the new movie include Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Manny Jacinto, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell and Jay Ellis.

Top Gun was released in 1986 and helped make Cruise a blockbuster star. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by the late Tony Scott, the film has grossed $356.8 million worldwide.

The new movie was directed by Tron Legacy filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, who also directed Cruise in Oblivion and Teller in Only The Brave. Bruckheimer produced with Cruise, David Ellison Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie and Eric Warren Singer wrote the screenplay.

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters on June 26, 2020.

