Celine Dion Hit Spikes on Streaming Amid Titanic Submarine Tragedy

With OceanGate subset recent Titanic shipwreck being lost resulting in a multiday search and rescue effort, apparently Titanic and music fans had Celine Dion's song on their mind. According to TMZ, Dion's single from the 1997 Oscar-winning movie, "My Heart Will Go On," has seen an increase in streams, with over 500,000, since the rescue of the missing sub ceased. Spotify listeners have played the song 522,864 times since June 22, with June 23 bringing even more streams. The search ended Thursday when a debris field was discovered on the ocean floor. Experts believe the sub imploded on June 18 morning during its dive down to the Titanic. Good news for Dion and bad news for the presumed victims' families.

CNN reports an investigation into what happened has now begun. The US Coast Guard will lead it, according to the National Transportation Safety Board tweeted on the evening of June 23. "The U.S. Coast Guard has declared the loss of the Titan submersible to be a major marine casualty and will lead the investigation," the NTSB tweeted. "The NTSB has joined the investigation and will contribute to their efforts. The USCG is handling all media inquiries related to this investigation."

Despite OceanGate promising the voyage was safe, there were reported red flags that were widely known in the industry. "This was a company that was already defying much of what we already know about submersible design," Rachel Lance, a Duke University biomedical engineer who has studied physiological requirements of survival underwater, told CNN. She claims some of the vessel's design materials "were already large red flags to people who have worked in this field." There were five casualties in the explosion.

Titanic director James Cameron revealed during an ABC News interview that there have long been concerns about the sub experience. "People in the community were very concerned about this sub," Cameron said, as Variety reports. "A number of the top players in the deep submergence engineering community even wrote letters to the company, saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers and that it needed to be certified. I'm struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died as a result. For us, it's a very similar tragedy where warnings went unheeded. To take place at the same exact site with all the diving that's going on all around the world, I think it's just astonishing. It's really quite surreal."