Tim Burton: Where to Stream 8 of His Movies Right Now

Tim Burton’s newest movie — a live-action remake of the Disney classic, Dumbo — opens in theaters this week, but the director has many more films available to stream.

From Netflix to Hulu and HBO Go, a handful of Burton’s best flicks can be accessed just a the click of a button or swipe of a finger.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Below, we have put together a list of the best ones, to help you better make your decision.

Scroll down to check out the list and let us know in the comments which ones you plan to queue up!

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Where to Stream: Netflix

Released: 2007

Starring: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Alan Rickman, Timothy Spall, and Sacha Baron Cohen.

Ultra-violent and probably Burton’s darkest film to date, Sweeney Todd is not for the faint of heart or mere casual Burton fan, due to it’s body count and volumes of blood.

Edward Scissorhands

Where to Stream: hulu

Released: 1990

Starring: Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, Dianne Wiest, Anthony Michael Hall, Kathy Baker, Vincent Price, and Alan Arkin.

Maybe the most classic and beloved Burton film of all-time, this is one that is easily filed in the “can’t miss” folder.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Where to Stream: hulu

Released: 2005

Starring: Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore, David Kelly, Helena Bonham Carter, Noah Taylor, Missi Pyle, James Fox, Deep Roy, Christopher Lee, and AnnaSophia Robb.

While many consider this film a remake of the iconic Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is actually more of a new adaptation based Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel of the same name.

Alice in Wonderland

Where to Stream: Hulu + Starz add-on

Released: 2010

Starring: Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Crispin Glover, Matt Lucas, and Mia Wasikowska, and featuring the voices of Alan Rickman, Stephen Fry, Michael Sheen, and Timothy Spall.

Another one of Burton’s remakes, Alice in Wonderland offers a lot for fans of the filmmaker’s unique style and talent for whimsical visuals.

Sleepy Hollow

Where to Stream: Hulu + Live TV

Released: 1999

Starring: Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci, Miranda Richardson, Michael Gambon, Casper Van Dien, and Jeffrey Jones.

While not often considered one of the top-tier films in Burton’s repertoire, Sleepy Hollow still maintains a respectable 68 percent Fresh critics score, and an 80 percent Fresh audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Where to Stream: Hulu + Live TV

Released: 2016

Starring: Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Chris O’Dowd, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett, Terence Stamp, Ella Purnell, Judi Dench, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Based on the fantasy YA novel of the same title, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children was a moderately successful film for Burton, earning nearly $300 million on a budget of just over $100 million.

Corpse Bride

Where to Stream: HBO Go

Released: 2005

Starring: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson, Tracey Ullman, Albert Finney, Richard E. Grant, Christopher Lee, and Deep Roy.

Corpse Bride might not fully rekindle then magic of The Nightmare Before Christmas, but it is a fun and charming movie none-the-less. Certainly, no one would include it on a “worst” list.

Big Fish

Where to Stream: HBO Go

Released: 2003

Starring: Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney, Billy Crudup, Jessica Lange, Marion Cotillard, Steve Buscemi, Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew McGrory, Alison Lohman, and Danny DeVito.

While Big Fish is often considered a “fantasy-dramedy”, it is probably Burton’s closest thing to a rom-com. While the basis of the film focuses more on a father and son attempting to mend their broken relationship, the narrative is very much more about the father’s story of love.