‘The Predator’ First Motion Poster Revealed

The first motion poster for The Predator has been revealed, and it’s electrifying.

Fans on the movie’s official app spotted the clip, which shows off a profile of the terrifying creature drawn in lightning bolts.

In the 12-second clip, thunder booms and lightning begins to take shape over an unidentified city before freezing on the final drawing of the Predator.

The text on the poster simply reads says the the film’s title and the 2018 release year.

The film is set to take place between the events of 1990’s Predator 2 and 2010’s Predators. It’s said to take place in a suburban setting.

An all-star cast has been assembled for The Predator, and it includes Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes, Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, Jacob Tremblay and Boyd Holbrook.

Beloved director/writer Shane Black will be handling directorial duties, as well as co-authoring the script. Black had previously served as a script doctor and had a small acting role inn the original 1987 film.

The Predator will come to standard and IMAX theaters on Aug. 3, 2018.

