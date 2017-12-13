Study Determines Unique Formula for the Perfect Christmas Movie

An action film starring Renée Zellweger set in the North Pole may not sound like your standard festive flick, but new research from Good Vibes shows that these are all key ingredients for seasonal success.

Using a unique formula, the Good Vibes team has analysed over 80 Christmas blockbusters to discover the cinematic aspects needed for the ultimate festive film. The formula takes into account each film’s profit as well as its Rotten Tomatoes score to find out exactly what makes critics and audiences tick.

According to the findings, the ideal Christmas movie would feature Tim Allen, Bruce Willis, Macauley Culkin and Danny Glover in supporting roles and be directed by Bridget Jones’s Diary’s Sharon Maguire.

Using a formula that combined a film’s profits, critic score and audience score, the site discovered the recipe for the perfect Christmas film. By taking the most successful elements for each category (Director, actor etc…) it was also able to piece together the ingredients for success.

The question then begs, What would the film be about?

Helen (Zellweger) is alone at Christmas writing her diary when suddenly her friends Harry (Allen) and Marv (Glover) break in and announce that the holiday is cancelled.

The three band together and head to the North Pole to save the season where they find Santa (Willis) and his Chief Elf (Culkin) have turned the festive factory into a fortress of solitude.

The trio’s action-packed journey sees them fight the forces of darkness in multiple dimensions such as a mountaintop inside a snowflake, Gotham City, and a tower in Los Angeles controlled by a man with a bad German accent.

Will they take the North Pole back? Will Elf teach his dad to embrace Christmas? Will Santa be convinced to turn away from the dark side? Discover the answers and more in this year’s blockbuster: Christmas Is Cancelled.

Good Vibes ranked 80 festive films using a unique formula to learn what makes critics and audiences tick. It collected grossing figures, budgets, genres, lead actors, supporting actors, directors, composers and much more to get the fullest possible picture of what makes a perfect Christmas film.

