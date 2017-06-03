The Mummy: Global Adventure Featurette

Universal Pictures has released a new featurette for The Mummy that takes us on a behind-the-scenes tour of its international shooting locations.

Namibia, located on the southwest Atlantic coast of Africa, stood in for ancient Egypt and modern day Iraq because its large, photogenic red sand dunes. “We built a whole town in Namibia,” Tom Cruise explains in the video above, “and blew the whole town up.”

Annabelle Wallis added, “It’s a real global movie. We go everywhere! And it’ll be really exciting for an audience to see that we’ve really pushed boundaries with the size and the scope.”

Production also traveled to France to shoot the zero-g sequence and to London to add a je ne sais quoi with its cobblestone streets and famous fog.

Tom Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: The Mummy.

Thought safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen (Sofia Boutella) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

The cast features Tom Cruise (Jack Reacher, Top Gun), Russell Crowe (The Nice Guys, Gladiator), and Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Star Trek Beyond), as well as Courtney B. Vance (The People Vs. O.J. Simpson), Annabelle Wallis (Annabelle, Peaky Blinders), Marwan Kenzari (Ben-Hur), and Jake Johnson (New Girl, Jurassic World).

Alex Kurtzman, the screenwriter and producer behind Star Trek Into Darkness and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is on board to make his directorial debut, working off of a script penned by Jon Spaihts (Prometheus, Doctor Strange).

The Mummy will lumber into theaters June 9, 2017.