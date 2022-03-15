Sandra Bullock Reveals She’s Taking a Step Back From Acting

Sandra Bullock is taking a step back from her acting career. The Lost City star told Entertainment Tonight that while she doesn’t know how long her hiatus will be, right now she needs to be “in the place that makes me happiest,” which is at home with her kids, Louis, 12, and Laila, 10. Bullock noted that she takes her acting “very seriously” when she’s at work, and it’s a “24/7” job when she’s filming.

“And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family,” she shared. “That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.” When it comes to spending time with her kids, Bullock joked she’s in charge of “servicing their every need,” including “their social calendar.” Add to that all the pandemic complications of the last two years. “All the parents know me as the crazy lady with the pandemic,” she said. “They know their children will return without COVID when they’ve come to our house.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bullock also opened up about starring in The Lost City alongside Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt during Saturday’s SXSW premiere, saying that her hairstylist for the film, Janine Thompson, was the one who convinced Bullock to take a role in Bullet Train alongside Pitt as well. “She’s a hard negotiator,” the actress joked, as per USA Today, saying that Thompson “basically told each one of us that we had to do it.” She continued, “If she messes up your hair, your entire career’s ruined. So you basically do what the hairdresser says.”

Bullock opened up in January about her recent career trajectory in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, crediting Netflix with giving her a lot of freedom in this phase of her life with projects like The Unforgivable and Bird Box. “They’re good to artists. They’re good to filmmakers,” Bullock said. “If it wasn’t for Netflix, a lot of people wouldn’t be working. Their stories wouldn’t be told. Who would think that me, as a woman, would still be working at this point? I would have been out in the cow pasture. It’s true.” The Lost City hits theaters on March 25.