‘The Little Shop of Horrors’ Star Jonathan Haze Dead at 95

Jonathan Haze, the leading man in one of Hollywood’s most successful B-movies of all time, has died. Haze’s daughter Rebecca confirmed his Nov. 2 passing to Deadline and The New York Times. He was 95.

No exact cause of death was disclosed, only that Haze died at his Los Angeles home. He is best remembered by the general public for his work in The Little Shop of Horrors.

Jonathan Haze in ‘The Little Shop of Horrors’ (Credit: The Filmgroup)

Jonathan Haze was the original Seymour in The Little Shop of Horrors

The Little Shop of Horrors was a 1960 low-budget horror flick from director Roger Corman, all about a hopeless loser Seymour Krelboined who grows a mysterious plant — only to find that it craves human blood. Haze played Seymour in the movie opposite Jackie Joseph’s Audrey Fulquard and Mel Welles’ Gravis Mushnick. (Jack Nicholson also has a small role in what is one of his first performances.)

The curious B-movie found a cult following over the years, with Alan Menken and Howard Ashman adapting it into a hit stage musical in 1982. That play led to the more well-known version of Little Shop of Horrors, the 1986 Frank Oz movie adaptation. Rick Moranis replaces Haze as Seymour in the movie-musical version. Other cast members included Steve Martin, Levi Stubbs, Ellen Greene, Vincent Gardenia, Bill Murray, Tichina Arnold, Michelle Weeks and Tisha Campbell. There was also 1991 animated series based on the movie, titled Little Shop and featuring Marlow Vella as the voice of Seymour.

Haze is survived by daughters Rebecca and DD, as well as three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.