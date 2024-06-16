New 'Little Shop of Horrors' Reboot in the Works After A-List Movie Falls Apart

After a remake of the 1980s Little Shop of Horrors fell through, a new reboot has been announced. Deadline reports that filmmakers Joe Dante and Roger Corman have teamed up with producer and MPCA CEO Brad Krevoy for a reboot of Corman's original 1960 horror comedy Little Shop of Horrors called Little Shop of Halloween Horrors. The reimagining is aiming to jumpstart a new franchise and will be directed by Dante. Little Shop of Halloween Horrors is written by Charles S. Haas, with Corman and Krevoy co-producing.

Releasing in 1960, Little Shop of Horrors starred Jack Nicholson. The low-budget film centered on a florist who discovers a strange plant that craves human flesh. With the growing plant, Seymour has to feed it victims in order to keep it satisfied. The flick has turned into a cult classic that also starred Jonathan Haze, Jackie Joseph, and Mel Welles.

A stage adaptation of The Little Shop of Horrors was produced in 1986 and is still entertaining audiences on Broadway. The musical itself was adapted to cinema in 1986. The musical was going to get yet another remake to star Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Taron Egerton. Unfortunately, Mirror reported in September 2022 that the film had been axed. Production was initially slated to begin in 2020 but was put on hold due to COVID. While there was hope that it would happen, the longer the wait, the less likely it seemed. And unfortunately, the remake wasn't the only project to get shelved forever because of the pandemic.

While this new reimagining won't be a remake of the musical, it is exciting to know that it will be a reboot of the original film, which will be even better. Add on the fact that Roger Corman is back to direct means that he will take extra good care of it. Since Little Shop of Halloween Horrors is still in early development, not too many details have been released about it. More information should be announced in the coming months, but it might still be a while until the film makes it to the screen. Luckily, the original film is streaming for free on Pluto TV, Tubi, Crackle, and Amazon Freevee, so there are plenty of places to watch it in anticipation of the remake.