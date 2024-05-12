Roger Corman, Movie Legend, Dead at 98

The legend of independent cinema leaves behind a legacy you won't see again.

Iconic film director and producer Roger Corman has died at 98. According to CBS News, the passing was confirmed by his daughter Catherine in a statement on Saturday. She revealed Corman had passed on May 09, 2024, at his Santa Monica home.

"He was generous, open-hearted and kind to all those who knew him," the statement read. "When asked how he would like to be remembered, he said, 'I was a filmmaker, just that.'"

Corman is best known for his version of Little Shop of Horrors in 1960, his involvement in several high-profile Edgar Allan Poe works, and movies like Death Race 2000, The Wild Angels, Black Scorpion, Pirahna, and countless others.

He also earned a ton of praise for giving opportunities to many young filmmakers and future stars. Jack Nicholson, Peter Fonda, Robert De Niro, Bruce Dern and many others got their start acting in Corman movies. And directors like Peter Bogdanovich, Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, James Cameron, and more.

Corman is survived by his wife, Julie Halloran, his daughters Catherine and Mary, and sons Roger and Brian. He married Halloran in 1964, with the couple remaining together until his death.