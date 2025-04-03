3 Best Movies Netflix Just Added for April 2025

Netflix has one of the biggest streaming libraries on the market, with even more coming all the time, so it’s hard to know what to add to your Up Next.

Here are three of the best movies added to Netflix this month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Field of Dreams

Play video

It’s baseball season, so why not watch one of the best baseball movies? Kevin Costner stars in this classic fantasy film where he builds a baseball field in the middle of his cornfield, where ghosts of the former Chicago Black Sox team start showing up en masse to play baseball.

Heat

Play video

Heat, the classic heist caper starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Val Kilmer in one of his finest roles, has inspired just about every crime flick since it dropped. Professional thief Neil McCauley (De Niro) and his partners in crime struggle to balance their personal and professional lives as an FBI agent (Pacino) closes in on them.

Psycho

Play video

One of the most famous horror films of all time, this iconic Alfred Hitchcock film starring Anthony Perkins is still shocking to audiences even after all this time. If you haven’t seen it at this point, drop everything and go see it immediately.