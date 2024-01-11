'The Book of Clarence': Jeymes Samuel's Biblical Comedy-Drama Is a Fun Way to Start 2024 (Review)

2023 was a big year for movies, thanks to Barbie and Oppenheimer. And it looks like 2024 will be just as big, with films such as Deadpool 3, Beetlejuice 2 and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F scheduled to be released later this year. Until then, the movie year starts with a biblical comedy-drama called The Book of Clarence, written and directed by Jeymes Samuel. This is Samuel's second major film he has written and directed, as the first was the 2021 western The Harder They Fall. His first film was a big success, and The Book of Clarence shows that Samuel has staying power in Hollywood.

The Book of Clarence takes place in A.D. 33 Jerusalem and focuses on a man named Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield). He struggles to make a better life for himself and wants to prove he is a nobody. This is happening during the rise of Jesus Christ, which leads to Clarence making himself the next Messiah to get everything he wants in life. But he quickly realizes that being a Messiah is not what he expected it to be.

(Photo: Courtesy of Sony Pictures)

Stanfield plays two characters in The Book of Clarence as he portrays Clarence's twin brother Thomas, who is one of the 12 apostles. Stanfield makes a perfect Clarence as he shows the vulnerability of a broken man as well as the strength of a streetwise hustler. Omar Sy plays Barabbas, who stands by Clarence after freeing him from slavery. Sy brings a nice comedic presence to the character, along with the intimidation factor. Anna Diop plays Clarence's love interest, and while most fans know her from the show Titans, Diop plays a loveable character who sees something in Clarence no one else does.

The supporting cast and cameo appearances are another part of the film that stands out. Actors like David Oyelowo, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy and Nicholas Pinnock (who plays Jesus Christ) all bring their A-game and are enjoyable to watch.

Despite the film dealing with a serious matter, the comedic timing was at an elite level. There's one scene where Clarence reveals that he's going to be the next Messiah, and Barabbas responds with one word. It was the funniest scene in the film, but there are moments like that throughout the movie.

Samuel is also a musician and makes sure that the right music is used in The Book of Clarence. With the help of Jay-Z, who is a producer on the film, the soundtrack is fresh and keeps The Book of Clarence moving.

There have been several biblical epics that have earned critical acclaim, with the most notable one being The Ten Commandments. The Book of Clarence is nothing like it because it jokes about religion. At the same time, the film has an encouraging message and emotional ending, making it a must-watch for movie fans. Samuel has done some strong work as a movie director, and once fans watch The Book of Clarence, they will be looking forward to what's next from him.