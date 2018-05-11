‘Tenacious D’ Returning with New Movie

Actor and comedian Jack Black has announced that his musical-comedy duo Tenacious D will be making a comeback with a new movie.

Screen Crush reports that Black spoke about the project during a recent concert, saying, “I don’t know where you’ll be able to see it, but we have decided that it’s happening and it’s coming out.”

The last time that Tenacious D — which is comprised of Black and Kyle Gass — appeared on film was back in 2006 with the release of their film Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny.

Prior to that, they had a self-titled series on HBO, which was a spin-off of their time on Mr. Show, another HBO comedy series that stared Bob Odenkirk and David Cross.

Tenacious D’s self-titled 2001 album is often considered to be one of the greatest, if not the greatest, musical-comedy albums of all-time. It featured the singles “Wonderboy” and “Tribute,” both of which were played in heavy rotation on MTV.

Next came the Pick of Destiny film and soundtrack, unfortunately both were received to mixed reviews, with the film under-performing at the box office.

Black and Gass laid somewhat low for the next few years, eventually releasing a new album, Rize of the Fenix, in 2012. That album garnered a much more favorable response from critics, with Kerrang magazine saying, “Tenacious D are back. They’re funny, they’re absurd and they’re hotter than a phoenix.”

Additionally, some outlets have reported that Black previously said the duo’s next album would be titled Post Apocalypto, and that they have been working on an animated series, as reported by Uproxx.

“Yeah, we’ve been working on an animated series, post-apocalyptic comedy. That’s pretty rad. You can expect to see that drop sometime in 2018, if we’re being honest with ourselves,” Black said during an interview with the website.

He also joked about the possibility of “doing a cheesy Vegas style show or Atlantic City style show,” saying, “I have thought about doing a run on Vegas with Tenacious D, if we could come up with the perfect Vegas show. It would be pretty fun actually. It’s a fun place to visit, but you wouldn’t want to live there. It would be fun to do a limited run in Vegas or on Broadway or something like that.”

Most recently Black appeared in the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the sequel to the iconic ’90s film. That series has already announced a third film is on the way, but it sounds likely that whatever Black and Gass have in store for Tenacious D fans will see the light of day much sooner.