19-Year-Old Disney Actress Suhani Bhatnagar Has Died

A young actress known for her work in a Disney film has passed away. Suhani Bhatnagar, one of the stars of Dangal, died in India on Friday, according to NDTV. She was 19.

Bhatnagar was best known for portraying Babita Kumari as a child in Dangal, a wrestling drama co-produced by Walt Disney Pictures India and Aamir Khan Productions. (Sanya Malhotra portrayed the grown-up version of the real-life Olympian in the film.) The movie was a major success at the box office when it was released in 2016, according to The Hindustan Times.

Per the NDTV report, the 19-year-old star died after recently falling ill with dermatomyositis. While hospitalized at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, she developed an infection, according to her father, Sumit Bhatnagar.

"(Suhani's) lungs got damaged due to an infection and accumulation of excess fluid," Sumit Bhatnagar said. "She was put on the ventilator but there was no improvement."

Before her hospitalization on Feb. 7, Suhani Bhatnagar's doctors struggled to diagnose her due to the rarity of dermatomyositis.

"She developed a red spot on her hands about two months ago," her mom, Pooja Bhatnagar, said. "We consulted with doctors in different hospitals, but it couldn't be diagnosed."

Among those mourning the teenage Dangal star is producer Aamir Khan of Aamir Khan Productions. His company issued a statement about her death via X (formerly known as Twitter).

"We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away," the statement read. "Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."