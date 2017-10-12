‘Strangers’ Sequel Reveals Who They’ve Cast as the Masked Murderers

Despite not necessarily becoming a huge box office success, one of the most revered home invasion slashers of all time is Bryan Bertino’s Strangers. With filming having wrapped earlier this week, Bloody Disgusting revealed three key cast members, with Emma Bellomy (Before the Dark) playing “Dollface,” Lea Enslin (The Walking Dead) as Pin-Up Girl, and Damian Maffei (Christmas with the Dead, Ghost Lake) playing the Man in the Mask.

In the original film, the masked killers never reveal their real faces, so it’s tough to say whether we’ll ever see the announced killers’ faces in the upcoming sequel. These actors join the previously announced Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison and Lewis Pullman.

The sequel’s director, Johannes Roberts, recently shared how the production was going and what some of his influences were while making the film.

“I love Bertino’s film, I think it’s an amazing movie and tonally this movie is going to fit very well into that universe,” gushed Roberts to Dread Central. “It has a real strong emotional heart, which the first one did, and it has a very cool retro feel to it, a lot of sort of references.”

“I mean, I always bring a lot of John Carpenter with me because that’s what I grew up on, but also maybe going back a bit earlier to the seventies movies, from Don’t Look Now to Duel, the Spielberg movie, even Christine a bit, the John Carpenter movie,” Roberts revealed of how his film compares to the previous installment. “All of these influences are finding their way into the movie, but I think it’s going to be a real fantastic movie. I’m super excited about it.”

Bertino and Ben Katai have written the script for the sequel, whose synopsis is as follows:

“The film follows a family whose road trip takes a turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park and after the power goes out they decide to hunker down for the night in a borrowed trailer. Under the cover of darkness, three familiar masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test their every limit.”

The Strangers 2 does not yet have a release date.