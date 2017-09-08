Stephen King Wants You to See the Adaptation ‘1922’

Some horror fans might already be sick of the amount of Stephen King adaptations to have already been released in 2017, but there’s plenty more where that came from, with Netflix still having a few more adaptations to debut. The adaptation of Gerald’s Game will hit the streaming service on September 29, but the one King really wants you to keep your eyes on is the adaptation of his short story 1922.

During an interview with Yahoo! Movies, the author admitted, “Gerald’s Game is terrific, I’ve seen that. The one you want to watch for is, Netflix did an adaptation of 1922 from Full Dark, No Stars. I think that’s going to be out in October or something, and man, I saw a rough cut of that and it won’t leave my mind. That is super creepy!”

The adaptation of 1922 might have flown under many fans’ radars, especially compared to the more high profile adaptations releasing this year, but the film has drawn the talents of Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, Dylan Schmid, Kaitlyn Bernard, Brian D’Arcy James and Neal McDonough.

The film chronicles the “telling of a man’s confession of his wife’s murder. The tale is told from the perspective of Wilfred James, the story’s unreliable narrator who admits to killing his wife, Arlette, with his son in Nebraska. But after he buries her body, he finds himself terrorized by rats and, as his life begins to unravel, becomes convinced his wife is haunting him.”

Jane is no stranger to the world of King, having previously starred in the feature film adaptation of The Mist, which is cited as one of the more compelling adaptations of King’s work in the past ten years. One of the most memorable components of that film was its climax, which director Frank Darabont added to the narrative.

King explained, “When Frank was interested in The Mist, one of the things that he insisted on was that it would have some kind of an ending, which the story doesn’t have — it just sort of peters off into nothing, where these people are stuck in the mist, and they’re out of gas, and the monsters are around, and you don’t know what’s going to happen next.”

He added, “When Frank said that he wanted to do the ending that he was going to do, I was totally down with that. I thought that was terrific. And it was so anti-Hollywood — anti-everything, really! It was nihilistic. I liked that. So I said you go ahead and do it.”

1922 will premiere at Austin’s Fantastic Fest later this month.