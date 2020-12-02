'Sons of Anarchy' Star Kim Coates Starring in New Movie Alongside Daughter Brenna

✖

Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates and his daughter, Brenna Coates, are taking on a new venture together. The father-daughter duo are set to star in the upcoming psychological thriller Neon Lights together. The film is produced by Ideal Entertainment and Red Hill Entertainment, in association with Twin Fins Productions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Neon Lights stars Dana Abraham, who wrote the screenplay, as "a tech tycoon who retreats to a remote hideaway with his estranged siblings to find balance in his life." In the film, Coates is set to portray a "trusted advisor and guardian" whose presence at the hideaway takes a fearsome turn as guests begin disappearing one by one. He is also set to produce. Brenna, who currently stars as Lucy Lovell on The CW's Coroner, is playing an yet to-be disclosed character. Neon Lights will mark the father-daughter duo's first on-screen outing.

"I think Neon Lights will allow audiences to reflect on how subconsciously, we can still be impacted by our past failures — no matter how small — which will eventually affect how we view family, financial success and romance," Rouzbeh Heydari, who is serving as director, said in a statement.

Neon Lights does not yet have an exact premiere date, though it is currently slated for a spring 2021 release. It was scheduled to begin production in Ontario on Nov. 1. In late-November, the film's Instagram account shared a first-look at Coates' character, revealing his name to be Denver Kane.

This will mark the latest role for Coates since Sons of Anarchy came to an end. On that fan-favorite series, the actor had starred as Alexander "Tig" Trader from 2008 to 2014. He has also appeared on Netflix's limited series Western Godless with Jeff Daniels, Michelle Dockery, and Scoot McNairy as well as SyFy's short-lived Ghost Wars, which lasted one season. In March of 2019, he was confirmed to be voicing the character of Hector, a new adversary for Rapunzel, Eugene, and their friends, in Disney's Tangled: The Series. He also stars in Bad Blood, which airs on Citytv in Coates' native Canada and is available on Netflix for U.S. viewers, as a member of the Rizzuto crime family. The actor confirmed in January of this year that Season 3 of the crime series is on the "back burner."