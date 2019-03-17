‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Kim Coates Lands ‘Tangled: The Series’ Guest Role

Sons of Anarchy fans will get to hear Kim Coates‘ voice in a very different venue. The actor appears in Sunday’s special Tangled: The Series episode.

In “Rapunzel and the Great Tree,” Coates voices the imposing Hector, a new adversary for Rapunzel, Eugene and their friends. They meet Hector while on journey on The Black Trail, where they find The Great Tree, an ancient tree the size of a mountain. Rapunzel will also find the moon incantation, a counterpart to the sun incantation.

Coates’ character can be briefly seen in a preview scene published by Collider, riding a rhino.

Tangled: The Series, also known as Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, is the follow-up series to Disney’s 2010 hit film Tangled. Zachary Levy and Mandy Moore returned to voice Eugene and Rapunzel, respectively. Eden Spinosa also reprises her role as Rapunzel’s friend Casandra, who was introduced in the 2017 short Tangled: Before Ever After.

The voice cast also includes Clancy Brown as King Frederic, Modern Family’s Julie Bowen as Queen Arianna, Dee Bradley Baker as Pascal and Maximus, Lara Benanti as Lady Caine, Peter MacNicol as Nigel, Jonathan Banks as Quirin and Jeremy Jordan as Varian.

Coates is not the only Sons of Anarchy star with a role in Tangled: The Series. Ron Perlman voices Eugene’s former partners, the Stabbington Brothers.

Coatres is best known for playing Alexander “Tig” Trader on Sons of Anarchy from 2008 to 2014. More recently, he appeared on Netflix’s limited series Western Godless with Jeff Daniels, Michelle Dockery and Scoot McNairy. He also starred in SyFy’s short-lived Ghost Wars, which lasted one season. He now stars in the Canadian TV Series Bad Blood, which is available on Netflix in the U.S.

“The first season was docudrama style. It was almost like a documentary. It wasn’t. It was real, live action. But it was almost like you feel like were watching a documentary, which I think was part of the strength of the first season,” Coates said of the series in a PopCulture.com interview. “Second season, as you know, technology continues to change. … It looks like a 35-mm movie, No. 1, now. The look is spectacular. There’s nothing better looking than what these cameras can do now, and how we shot it.”

The crime series’ second season will include a mob war between Italian siblings.

“The spice of it all is this Italian family that comes over from Calabria to take over everything that I’ve done. They want to take over Montreal completely,” he explained. “It’s brutal, what happens. It’s brutal and beautiful, and yelling and screaming, and passion between their family and mine. The coming together of these two Goliaths at the end … The ending is like no other ending I’ve ever seen.”

“Rapunzel and the Great Tree” airs at 7 a.m. ET on Sunday on the Disney Channel.

Photo credit: FX