‘Bad Blood’ Season 3 on Hold, Star and ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Kim Coates Says

Former Sons of Anarchy actor Kim Coates said the third season of Bad Blood is now on the “back burner.” The crime drama, which airs on Citytv in Coates’ native Canada and is available on Netflix for U.S. viewers, finished its second season back in November 2018. The show stars Coats as a member of the Rizzuto crime family.

I’ve been trying like no other to get a season 3 of @BadBloodSeries … it needs and deserves a finishing Act. It’s now on a back burner some where whilst @Rogers @netflix @City_tv try and get their acts together. Let them know how you feel peeps.. much love…. Declan. Xo pic.twitter.com/9r71KLx57a — Kim Coates (@KimFCoates) January 24, 2020

“I’ve been trying like no other to get a season 3 of [Bad Blood],” Coates assured fans on Twitter Friday. “It needs and deserves a finishing Act. It’s now on a back burner some where whilst [Rogers Media, Netflix and Citytv] try and get their acts together. Let them know how you feel peeps.. much love.”

Fans are just as anxious for a third season as Coates.

“We need season 3 of Bad Blood [Coates],” one fan wrote. “They can’t leave so many fans hanging. We all love Bad Blood and that’s thanks to you Kim Coates. We need more!!!”

“The series must go on! The series is great. I’m excited about season three,” another chimed in.

Bad Blood was created by Simon Barry, and is inspired by the real-life Rizzuto crime family in Montreal. The first season was based on Antonio Nicaso and Peter Edwards’ book Business or Blood: Mafia Boss Vito Rizzuto’s Last War, while the second season featured a fictional plot.

Anthony LaPaglia (Without a Trace) stars as Vitio Rizzuto, while Coates plats high-ranking member Declan Darfiner. Other members of the ensemble cast includes Enrico Colatoni, Tony Nappo, Brett Donahue, Louis Ferreira, Daniel Kash, Anna Hopkins and Gianni Falcone. Paul Sovino played Vito’s father in Season 1.

Coates is best known for playing Tig Traeger on Sons of Anarchy. The Saskatoon-born actor also starred in CSI, CSI: Miami, Prison Break and Cold Case.

“I stumbled into this,” Coates told PopCulture.com in 2018 about his early days as an actor. “I never saw a play in high school, didn’t know what a soliloquy was. I had no clue about anything other than hockey. Being a proud Canadian boy, I knew sports. I did OK at school, but I stumbled into acting in college. I took an acting class for fun, to meet girls, to just have fun. I was going to be a history teacher.”

Coates called his Bad Blood character the “perfect example of this guy [who] was born to be a mobster.”

“There’s always someone darker, or worse, or more ruthless,” the actor continued. “That’s what makes you want to watch these characters. … Some of the scenes I had in the first season, I didn’t say a word, but it was all seen through my eyes. In other scenes, I couldn’t stop talking. He was a powder keg that didn’t explode very often, because he kept all his emotions in.”

The series was met with critical acclaim in Canada. It was nominated for Best Dramatic Series at the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards, where Coates won Best Actor in a Continuing Leading Dramatic Role. Michael Konyves also won Best Writing for a Drama Series for Season 2.

Bad Blood Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netlfix in the U.S.

