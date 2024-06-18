'Smile 2' Debuts Unsettling Teaser Trailer

Smile 2 just debuted its first teaser trailer, and there's no doubt the movie is poised to be one of the most unsettling horror flicks of the year. Check out the full clip below.

"About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events," reads a synopsis of the film. "Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control."

Smile 2 is written and directed by Parker Finn, who also helmed Smile (2022). In addition to Scott — who also sings the song "Blood on White Satin," as performed by her pop-star character — the cast of Smile 2 also features, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, and Ray Nicholson.

At this time, it appears that Kyle Gallner — who plays police detective Joel — will be the only star from the original film to reprise their role.

Smile had originally been produced with the intention that it would be a Paramount+ exclusive, but early test screenings of the film were so successful that the studio decided to release it in theaters. The risk ended up paying off, as Smile earned more than $217 million on a budget of $17 million. It also became the first original horror movie since 2016 to maintain the number one position at the domestic box office for two weeks.

Smile 2 opens in theaters on Oct. 18.