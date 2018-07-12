Second Thai Cave Rescue Movie in the Works

A second movie about the rescue mission to save the Wild Boars soccer team trapped deep within a Thailand cave is currently in the works.

Director Jon M. Chu, whose film Crazy Rich Asians is due out next month and who directed four of the Step Up movies, has partnered with Ivanhoe Pictures to produce a movie about the harrowing rescue mission in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave, Variety reports. The Los Angeles-based Ivanhoe Pictures is currently in talks “with senior officials in Thailand both on provincial and national levels” and reportedly has “multiple studios who have shown interest about this project.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

News of the film comes just a day after Christian film and television studio Pure Flix announced that they were also working on a film about the harrowing ordeal, something that Chu seemed to slam in a tweet on Wednesday.

I refuse to let Hollywood #whitewashout the Thai Cave rescue story! No way. Not on our watch. That won’t happen or we’ll give them hell. There’s a beautiful story abt human beings saving other human beings. So anyone thinking abt the story better approach it right & respectfully. — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) July 11, 2018

“I refuse to let Hollywood #whitewashout the Thai Cave rescue story! No way. Not on our watch. That won’t happen or we’ll give them hell. There’s a beautiful story abt human beings saving other human beings. So anyone thinking abt the story better approach it right & respectfully,” his tweet read.

While Chu did not reveal any details about his film, Pure Flix stated that their film would focus on the two British divers who discovered the 12 boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach on July 2, nine days after the team became trapped in the flooded cave system. In a second tweet, Chu seemed to disagree with their approach.

Its a bit early 2truly discuss but the biggest lesson I learned frm making #CrazyRichAsians is that we must tell our stories especially the important ones so history doesnt get it wrong.This one is too important 2 let others dictate who the real heroes are https://t.co/ZmnSBFvPI3 — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) July 12, 2018

“We have the power to not only MAKE history but be the historians that RECORD it too. So that it’s told correctly and respectfully. Couldn’t just sit here watching how others would ‘interpret’ this important story,” he wrote.

Pure Flix founding partner Michael Scott, who arrived on scene in Chiang Rai province to document the rescue mission and conduct interviews for the film, said that the story “fits our DNA in terms of a really inspirational story” and that he saw it “as a major Hollywood film with A-list [stars]” that would attract big name producers, screenwriters, and actors.

Chu and Ivanhoe Pictures have not yet released details regarding their film or when they expect production to start.