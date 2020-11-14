'Scream' Original Cast, Including Neve Campbell and Rose McGowan Reuniting for Charity Event

✖

Members of the original Scream cast are reuniting Saturday for a special charity event via Looped Live. The virtual event will include Matthew Lillard, David Arquette, Rose McGowan, Kevin Williamson, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy, and Neve Campbell. Arquette and Campbell are joining Courteney Cox as the original Scream stars working on the upcoming fifth Scream movie, scheduled to hit theaters in January 2022.

The virtual reunion is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. ET via Looped Live. Variety's Jenelle Riley is hosting and screenwriter Kevin Williamson is also participating. Fans will be able to submit questions during the event. Proceeds will go to the National Breast Cancer Coalition, the "I Have a Dream" Foundation in Los Angeles, and the East Los Angeles Women's Center. Tickets cost $20 for the reunion, although $90 VIP tickets are available for fans who want a one-on-one chat with one of the stars. As of Friday, there are still tickets left for virtual meet-and-greets with Kennedy, Arquette, and McGowan.

The event is taking place while Cox, Arquette, and Campbell are working on Scream 5. The new movie is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Ryler Gillet, the team behind Ready Or Not and one of the segments in the anthology horror film V/H/S. In October, Campbell told Entertainment Tonight she was excited about getting to work again and for the chance to play Sidney Prescott again.

“I am leaving soon [and] I am looking forward to getting back to work,” Campbell said last month. “It will be the first time since March and I am sure we are all dealing with getting back to work, so I am excited about that." She later added she was "excited" about playing her character again and seeing Arquette and Cox. "Those movies mean so much to me for my life and career and they are always a blast to do, so it should be fun!”

The Scream franchise launched in 1996, with Wes Craven's Scream. The late Craven directed three more sequels, with the fourth opening in 2011. The fifth Scream film will be the first not directed by Craven, who died in 2015. The franchise also inspired a TV series that ran three seasons from 2015 to 2019. Cambell, Cox, and Arquette are the only actors to appear in every Scream film, with Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface. Williamson wrote the first two Scream movies and the fourth one, with Ehren Kruger writing the third film and James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick penning the fifth.