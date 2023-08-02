'Scream 7' Could See Major Behind-the-Scenes Change

After scaring up a new franchise record when it grossed over $100 million at the domestic box office, Ghostface could be returning to the big screen following the success of the Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega-starring Scream VI with some major behind-the-scenes changes. Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who directed both 2022's Scream and its 2023 sequel, will reportedly not be involved in the upcoming movie, according to a new report by Bloody Disgusting. The outlet also reported that while Paramount and Spyglass haven't yet announced the film, Scream 7 is "definitely in the works."

Rumors that Radio Silence would be backing away from the franchise first surfaced earlier this week, with Bloody Disgusting reporting Wednesday that the production company was "very interested" in producing the upcoming installment in the hit slasher franchise. Radio Silence ultimately had to step away from the project due to other obligations, as they are directing their upcoming big-budget Universal Studios monster movie. Little is known about the secretive film, which does not yet have a title or plot, though it is rumored to possibly be an adaptation of Dracula's Daughter. The film is set to star Scream's Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Will Catlett, and the late Angus Cloud, who had finished shooting his role in the movie prior to his death Monday, according to Variety.

In Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett's absence, Bloody Disgusting reports that Christopher Landon is "in talks" to direct Scream 7. Landon is the credited writer on most of the Paranormal Activity films and also as director on both Happy Death Day films and 2020's Freaky Friday-inspired comedy slasher, Freaky.

At this time, nothing is known about Scream 7. Speaking to PopCulture.com in March, Scream VI editor Jay Prychidny said the most recent film paved the way for the future of the franchise.

"One of the most amazing things about this film is that it doesn't feel tired or worn out for being the sixth in a franchise. Far from it, it feels like a fresh reinvigoration of the entire series," he said. "There's a real passion and energy that permeates the scenes. It takes us into new emotional and psychological areas through Sam's character, and I can imagine so many ways the series could continue to refresh and reinvent itself."

Should Paramount and Spyglass confirm that Scream 7 is in the works, it will likely be a bit of a wait before it hits theaters. The ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have halted productions across Hollywood, meaning production on the movie would also be in limbo. Both Scream (2022) and Scream VI, as well as most of the other films in the franchise, stream on Paramount+.