'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's Mother Reportedly Called 911 About 'Possible Overdose' Before His Death

Angus Cloud's mother reported a "possible overdose" after finding her son unresponsive and without a pulse at his family home in Oakland, California Monday, according to 911 audio obtained by TMZ. The call was reportedly placed at 11:30 a.m., with both the Oakland Police Department and Oakland Fire Department responding. Cloud, who starred as Fezco on Euphoria, was pronounced dead on the scene at the age of 25.

At this time, Cloud's cause of death has not been released, with both the Oakland PD and Fire Department confirming in statements to Entertainment Tonight that the "cause of death is unknown" and no further information is available at this time. The Oakland Fire Department said it "was dispatched to the 200 block of Euclid Ave in Oakland for a medical emergency. Upon the arrival of Fire EMS personnel, the patient was determined to be already deceased. Per protocol, the body was left in the care of the police department and coroner." The OPD added it "is investigating a death that occurred today."

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

Cloud's death came just weeks after the actor's father died. A source close to the family told ET that Cloud, who was said to be very close to his father, "had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where Angus and his family laid his father to rest." The actor was "staying with his family as he tried to work through overcoming the grief." Confirming his death Monday, Cloud's family said the actor had "struggled" in the wake of his father's funeral.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement read in part, adding, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Cloud was best known for playing Fezco on the Emmy-winning teen drama Euphoria. He starred alongside Zendaya and Maude Apatow. In a tribute post, the show remembered Cloud as "immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time." Cloud's other credits include roles in films like North Hollywood and The Line. According to Variety, prior to his death, the actor finished filming a new horror movie from Scream 6 directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet opposite Melissa Berrera.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.