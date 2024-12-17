‘Scream 7’ Bringing Back Surprising Character

Mason Gooding will take a stab at more Scream. After starring in Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023), the actor has reportedly signed on to reprise his role as Chad Meeks-Martin in Scream 7, according to Variety. Directed by Scream co-creator Kevin Williamson, the upcoming slasher is set to hit theaters on Feb. 27, 2026.

Currently, Gooding is the only member of The Core Four – the four survivors of the most recent Woodsboro massacre and the subsequent attacks in New York City – attached to the project. Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays Chad’s sister Mindy, has not officially signed on yet, while both Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, who starred as sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, are confirmed not to be returning. Barrera was controversially fired last year amid her social media posts expressing support for Palestine, while Ortega was unable to return due to scheduling conflicts with Netflix’s Wednesday.

While the upcoming seventh installment has lost at least half of the main stars from the two most recent installments, the movie is poised to bring back one major star: Neve Campbell. After sitting out of Scream VI over a pay dispute, the actress confirmed in March that she would be returning for Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures’ Scream 7.

“I’m so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies,” she said in part. “My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!! Well actually I could.”

Gooding and Campbell join a roster of new cast members, including Isabel May, who is set to portray Sidney’s daughter), Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, and Sam Rechner. Currently, it remains unclear if Courteney Cox will return as Gale Weathers.

Scream 7 is directed by Williamson, the screenwriter of the original Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 4. He was brought onto the upcoming film after Christopher Landon exited the project. J The film is written by Guy Busick of 2022’s Scream and Scream VI. Project X Entertainment’s James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein are producing. Scream 7 is scheduled to debut in theaters on Feb. 27, 2026.