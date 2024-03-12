Neve Campbell Announces Her Decision for New 'Scream' Movie

Neve Campbell will return as Sidney Prescott for the seventh film in the Scream franchise. The original Scream star, 50, announced the big news on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a photo of her script for the film known now only as Untitled Scream 7, to be directed by original Scream writer Kevin Williamson from a script written by Guy Busick.

Campbell, who did not appear in last year's Scream VI due to a pay dispute, appeared most recently in the franchise's 2022 film, Scream, which acted as a reboot for the popular horror franchise. Tuesday, she revealed that she was thrilled to be returning to the world of Scream after being asked "in the most respectful way" to reprise her character.

"Hi All. I'm so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It's always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies," Campbell wrote Tuesday. "My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I'm very happy and proud to say I've been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn't be more thrilled!!! Well actually I could."

She continued that while she has been "so incredibly lucky" to make Scream films with both the "master of horror" Wes Craven and the "wonderfully talented" team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, she has "dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm." Campbell gushed, "And now it's happening, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7!"

This will be Williamson's first time directing in the franchise as he takes over from Christopher Landon, who exited the project in late 2023. "This was his baby and it's his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world," Campbell wrote of Williamson. "Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years. To the amazing Scream fans, I hope you are as excited as I am. See you on set @kevwilliamson."

The seventh Scream film has made headlines over the past few months after star Melissa Barrera was fired from the franchise after showing support for Palestine on social media. Jenna Ortega left the project one day later due to scheduling conflicts, and Landon exited not long after. Campbell's return has breathed new life into the project, but no date has been set for the film's release at this point.