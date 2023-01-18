'Scream VI' Debuts First Look at Hayden Panettiere's Return

Scream VI has debuted a few new photos, including our first look at Hayden Panettiere's return to the franchise as Kirby Reed. Entertainment Weekly shared exclusive images, with Panettiere seen rocking a leather jacket and short blonde hairdo. We also get a peek at a knife-wielding Ghostface, Scream icon Courtney Cox, franchise newcomer Dermot Mulroney, and the returning cast members from Scream 2022: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding.

Panettiere first portrayed Kirby Reed in Scream 4. Along with Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott and Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, Panettiere's Kirby is one of the only other notable past Scream figures to survive a showdown with Ghostface. She is the second Scream 4 actor to return after Marley Shelton reprised her role as Judy Hicks in Scream 2022. Notably, the new film is not just Panettiere's return to the hit horror franchise, as it also marks her first movie since 2016 and her first major studio theatrical release since Scream 4 was released in 2011.

See exclusive first-look images of Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Dermot Mulroney in #ScreamVI. https://t.co/87R36OT2W5 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 18, 2023

In Scream (2021), Woodsboro teen Tara (Ortega) is stalked and attacked by Ghostface. This becomes just the first in a new string of bloody crimes committed by the iconic horror character. Dewey (David Arquette), who is no longer sheriff of Woodsboro, contacts Sidney (Campbell) and Gail (Cox) — now his ex-wife — to let them know what's happening. The chaos and bloodshed bring the final three survivors back together once more, as they are the only ones who've withstood the onslaught of each series of Ghostface's murder sprees.

Now, in the new film, Barrera, Ortega, Brown, and Gooding — the newest Ghostface survivors — find themselves facing off with the masked killer once again, but this time he's using all of New York City to his advantage. "We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. We can't wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family," film studios Paramount and Spyglass previously said in a joint statement on the sequel news.

Radio Silence added, "Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators – and in the lineage, Wes [Craven] and Kevin [Williamson] so expertly built – has been the thrill of a lifetime, and we're so excited to bring the next chapter in the Scream saga to life." Scream VI opens in theaters on March 10. The newest Scream film is currently available to stream on Paramount+. Anyone who may be interested in trying out a free trial of the streaming service can do so by clicking here.