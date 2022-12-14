'Scream 6' Teaser Trailer Released

Ghostface is trading in Woodsboro, California for the busy life of New York City, and the infamous horror villain is leaving a bloody trail of bodies behind him. Ahead of its upcoming March 10 debut, the first official teaser trailer for Scream 6, officially titled Scream VI, dropped Thursday, and it came with an ominous warning: "In a city of millions no one hears you scream."

The sixth installment of the iconic horror franchise finds the group of Scream 5 survivors in New York City, where they have relocated to attend college, and it quickly becomes apparent that Ghostface has followed them to the Big Apple. As Jenna Ortega's Tara Carpenter and her big sister Sam Carpenter, portrayed by Melissa Barrera, ride the subway, the horrors they previously experienced once again come to life when they notice multiple people in a crowd of Halloween costume-wearing patrons dressed in Ghostface costumes. Things take a violent turn when Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy Meeks-Martin comes face-to-face with the masked killer.

Along with Ortega, Barrera, and Brown, also returning are Mason Gooding and Scream veteran Courteney Cox, who while not in the trailer, is set to return as reporter Gale Weathers. Roger L. Jackson will once again voice Ghostface, Entertainment Weekly confirmed. Meanwhile, Hayden Panettiere is set to reprise her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed. Newcomers include Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori, and Josh Segarra, though their roles in the film have not yet been revealed.

Noticeably missing from the trailer is Neve Campbell. After appearing in the first five films of the franchise, including 2022's Scream 5, Campbell will not reprise her role as final girl Sindey Prescott. Campbell confirmed in June that she declined an opportunity to return for the film because she "did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years. And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued." She received support from her Scream co-stars.

Scream 6, which marks the second title in the franchise that won't involve horror legend Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015, is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Kevin Williamson and Chad Villella executive produce. Scream 6 hits theaters on Monday, March 6.