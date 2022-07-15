'Scream 6' Adds Two More Cast Members to Sequel

Scream 6 is currently in production, and has now added two more cast members to the horror sequel. Entertainment Tonight reports that Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) and Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home) have both joined the upcoming movie. They joined other recently announced new cast members such as Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, and Josh Segarra. The film is currently scheduled to debut in theatres on March 31, 2023.

In addition to the new cast members, nearly all the surviving characters from Scream 5 are all back for the new movie, including Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding. Original Scream star Courtney Cox is also confirmed to return for the franchise's sixth movie, as is Scream 4 actress Hayden Panettiere. During a recent interview with Variety, Cox addressed the upcoming film, and assured fans that her character, Gale Weathers, is back. "I did not die so yes you will see me," she said. "Gale's pretty strong. She may not ever [die], but who knows!"

The news of Cox's return came as Neve Campbell, who plays Sidney Prescott, announced that she will not be coming back for Scream 6. "Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film," Campbell stated, per Deadline. "As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise." She added, "It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

Following Campbell's announcement, fellow Scream star David Arquette weighed in on her decision, telling ComicBook.com, "I'd love for her to be a part of it. A Scream movie without Sidney is kind of unfortunate, but I understand her decision. It's all a business in a way, they have to balance all these elements to fit a budget and produce a film. I get it, she's still alive! She [can] absolutely be in future ones, but I think it's up to fans to call for that in the future. [...] That is sudden, it's a business, though. I respect her decision, for sure."

The new movie will be directed by the filmmaking team Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett — who also helmed Scream 5 — from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The newest Scream film is currently available to stream on Paramount+, along with Scream 4. Anyone who may be interested in trying out a free trial of the streaming service can do so by clicking here.