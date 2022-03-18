‘Scream 6’ Announced, Release Date Revealed

Scream 6 is officially happening, and we now know when the new movie will slash its way into theaters. Paramount and Spyglass have announced that the new Scream film, which follows the recent franchise revival film, will be released in one year, on March 31, 2023. It is scheduled to begin filming later this year, per THR. The movie will be directed by the filmmaking team Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett — who also helmed Scream 5 — from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

“We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. We can’t wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family,” Paramount and Spyglass said in a joint statement on the sequel news. Radio Silence added, “Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators – and in the lineage Wes [Craven] and Kevin [Williamson] so expertly built – has been the thrill of a lifetime, and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter in the Scream saga to life.”

The new Scream film officially opened in theaters on Jan. 12, and brings back original franchise stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. In the film, Woodsboro teen Tara (played by Jenna Ortega) is seen being stalked and attacked by Ghostface, similar to how Barrymore’s Casey Becker was killed in the first film. Dewey (Arquette), who is no longer sheriff of Woodsboro, contacts Sidney (Campbell) and tells her “it’s happening” again, then texts Gail to let her know as well.

The chaos and bloodshed bring the final three survivors back together once more, as they are the only ones who’ve withstood the onslaught of each series of Ghostface’s murder sprees. In addition to Campbell, Cox, and Arquette, Roger L. Jackson returns as the voice of Ghostface, and Marley Shelton reprises her role as Judy Hicks from Scream 4. Newcomers this time around include Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Sonia Ben Ammar, and Kyle Gallner.

The new Scream has been a hit with fans and critics alike, earning more than $100 million at the global box office, and nabbing a 78% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “The fifth Scream finds the franchise working harder than ever to maintain its meta edge — and succeeding surprisingly often,” reads the RT Critics Consensus. The Audience rating lands at 82% Fresh, and adds, “Scream 2022 definitely isn’t shy about calling back to the franchise’s past, but it’s still fun and scary in its own unique way.”