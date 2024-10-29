New ‘Scary Movie’ Sequel in the Works With Wayans Brothers Involved

Try not to scream! The Scary Movie reboot first announced in April is officially happening, with the Wayans brothers returning for the first time in nearly two decades to put together an original screenplay, Deadline reports.

The new Scary Movie film, which is aiming for theatrical release next year, will be led by the Wayans – Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans – and Rick Alvarez, who will be writing and producing the next chapter in the horror movie parody franchise. Keenen wrote and directed the first two Scary Movie films, while Marlon and Shawn wrote and starred in those same franchise openers.

The Wayans took to Instagram to announce their big news, with Shawn writing, “WE’RE BACK!!! After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for… a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise! We’re looking forward to having fun on the big screen again.’ Marlon shared the same statement on his own Instagram, adding a photo of himself with the “Wazzup!” killer character from the first film.

Marlon, Shawn and Keenen Wayans told Deadline, “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It’s a double reunion.”

Miramax Boss Jonathan Glickman added in another statement to the outlet, “We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise. The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen and we’re lucky to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn’s unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world.”