‘Rust’ Ammo Supplier Denies Alec Baldwin Claim on Live Rounds From Set

The Rust ammo supplier has responded to Alec Baldwin’s claims that someone put a gun with live rounds on the set, denying that it was the fault of the supplier. Recently, a clip from Baldwin’s in-depth interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos began making the rounds after the actor denied having pulled the trigger that resulted in the death of the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and left another person injured.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never,” Baldwin told Stephanopoulos in a clip ABC News released Wednesday. “Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Seth Kenny, who works for PDQ Arm & Prop, told police after first being interviewed that there was no chance the live bullet made its way to the set from the company. “It’s not a possibility that they came from PDQ or from myself personally,” Kenny said publicly.

According to The Blast, Kenny gave the police a potential alternative scenario. He says the “dummy rounds” could’ve somehow found its way mixed in with some “recycled ammunition” that he was given by a friend a few years ago. Kenny appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday where he defended the company’s protocol before sending out ammunition to movie sets. “When we send dummy rounds out, they get individually rattle tested before they get sent out,” he noted, before adding, “So if you have a box of 50, you’ve got to do it 50 times. And at that point you know they’re safe to send.”

Following the tragic shooting, Baldwin denied floating rumors that he had any ill will toward the cinematographer. He says they were actually close. “She was my friend! The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel the director,” hee said just before the actor was prompted by his wife Hilaria Baldwin to stop sharing any more information. “You know what, no details.” He closed: “We were a very, very well oiled crew shooting a film together and this horrible event happened.”