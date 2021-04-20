'Rocky' Fans Will Love Sylvester Stallone's New Update

✖

Sylvester Stallone has some big news regarding the Rocky franchise. In a recent Instagram post, Stallone revealed he has shot a full-length behind-the-scenes documentary while working on the director's cut of Rocky IV. He also revealed the new name for the fourth Rocky film.

"Now for some good news!" Stallone wrote in the Instagram post. "We shot a full-length behind the scenes documentary While re-editing ROCKY IV, This is a little taste. When the film comes out it will be called. ROCKY VS DRAGO - The ultimate directors cut. Enjoy and keep punching." Stallone has been working on the film since last year. This news comes shortly after it was announced that the 74-year-old actor will not be in Creed III.

"I have a thing that..it's politically, you would say, vital right now. It's that, too. It's right on the edge," Stallone said to Collider in 2019 when talking about being in the third Creed film. "Also, it deals also with a foreign country. Well, you've heard a little bit about it and they want it badly. Yeah and it's like 'Oh. Should I do this?' Because Rocky? Making a Rocky film. Like Michael [B. Jordan] goes 'I wanna direct Creed.' I go, 'Think very carefully about this," cause you will now have two years of no life and no guarantee it's gonna be a hit.'"

Stallone starred in the first two Creed films with Jordan, who will direct the third film. When talking to IGN, Jordan said that Stallone previously "let it be known that he wasn’t coming back for [Creed III]" because the plan is to see the story of Adonis Creed through.

"This is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around him moving forward," Jordan continued. "So, it’s always respect and always a s— ton of love for what he’s built, but we really want to push and navigate Adonis forward and the family that he created. So, hopefully, you guys will love what I’m thinking… what we’re cooking up. I think it’s going to be something special." Creed is a spinoff series of Rocky, and the first two films were very successful, earning a combined $386 million worldwide.