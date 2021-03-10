'Creed 3' Gets Release Date

✖

Fans of the Creed franchise now know when the third film will be released. MGM announced on Wednesday that Creed III will hit theatres on Nov 23, 2022. Michael B. Jordan will star in the film as Adonis Creed and will also be the director. It will also star Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad, who play Bianca and Mary Anne Creed, respectively. As for Sylvester Stallone who played Rocky Balboa in the first two Creed films, he has not been announced as part of the Creed III cast.

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right. Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment,” Jordan said in a statement, as reported by Variety.

Jordan went on to say he's excited to tell the next chapter of Creed. He stated: "This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”

Creed is a continuation of the Rocky fanchise. Adonis Creed is the son of boxing legend Apollo Creed who was killed in a match versus Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) in Rocky IV. Adonis goes on to create his own path in the boxing world, becoming one of the top stats in the sport. With Jordan directing, he is following a similar path to Stallone who directed Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV and Rocky Balboa. which was released in 2006.

Jordan will also serve as a producer along with Ryan Coogler who directed Creed, Black Panther and the upcoming film Black Panther II. "The films of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky franchise have always been important to me and my family. It was an honor to help bring the Creed franchise to life with Sly, Michael, Tessa, Irwin, and all the creative parties involved,” Coogler said. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to see Mike in the director’s chair on the third installment."