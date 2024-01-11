Robert Pattinson's Next Movie Just Got Delayed

Robert Pattinson's next major project is facing a bit of a setback. Mickey 17, Warner Bros.'s upcoming sci-fi movie from Academy Award-winning Parasite and Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-Ho, has been delayed indefinitely, marking the latest change to the Warner Bros. schedule after Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's release was moved up two weeks to March 29.

Mickey 17 was originally set to hit theaters on Friday, March 29, but the film is now no longer on the studio's schedule. A release date for the movie is currently unclear. Sources told Variety that the decision to delay the film's release was largely due to "last year's strikes and other various production shifts," with the delay giving the Korean filmmaker more time to finish the project. As a result, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which was originally slated for an April release, was moved up.

Mickey 17 is based on Edward Ashton's 2022 novel Mickey7, described by publisher St. Martin Press as a high-concept cerebral thriller in the vein of The Martian and Dark Matter. The book centers on Mickey7, who is an Expendable, or a disposable employee sent on a human expedition to colonise the ice planet Niflheim. Per a synopsis provided by Deadline, "whenever there's a mission that's too dangerous-even suicidal-the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal...and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it."

Along with Pattinson, Mickey 17 stars Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Toni Collette (Knives Out), and Mark Ruffalo (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law). The movie Bong's eighth directorial effort, and his third English-language feature following Netflix's Okja (2017) and Snowpiercer (2014). In addition to writing and directing, Bong also produces the upcoming film through his company Offscreen. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B and Dooho Choi of Kate Street Pictures. Are also attached as producers.

"The cast on it are incredible, director Bong is one of the most genius and kind men I've ever had the privilege to work with. The story is heartwarming and wild and funny. We had a lot of fun, there was a lot of laughter on that set. I think what I really loved about the making of that film was how intricate it was, how detailed it was," Ackie explained in a recent interview with Total Film. "The story is amazing, but how he chooses to tell it is very decisive, he's a very decisive director. He knows what he wants, and he's specific in a really freeing way."

Mickey 17 does not currently have a premiere date. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to hit theaters on March 29.