WATCH: Rob Zombie's 'Munsters' Reboot Movie Gets Campy First Trailer

The first trailer for Rob Zombie's Munsters reboot movie is out, and it reveals an excitingly campy take on the classic series. The new teaser reveals an original story for the characters, with the plot seeming to focus on Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Phillips) and Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie) meeting for the first time, before becoming the quirky macabre family we've all come to know and love. The film also stars actor Daniel Roebuck as the outlandish Grandpa Munster, also known as The Count.

Additional cast members of the new Munsters movie include Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Jorge Garcia as Floop, Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp, and Dee Wallace as the voice of "Good Morning Transylvania." Iconic Elvira actress Cassandra Peterson will appear as well, playing. Barbara Carr. Finally, Butch Patrick and Pat Preist are both said to have roles in the film. Patrick played Eddie Munster in the original series, and Preist was the second actress to portray Cousin Marilyn, after the late Beverley Owen.

Sheri Moon is Zombie's wife and has appeared in all of Zombie's major motion pictures, including The Devil's Rejects trilogy and his remakes of Halloween and Halloween II. Phillips has also worked with Zombie in the past, appearing in four of the filmmaker's movies, such as The Lord's of Salem and 31. Roebuck, like Phillips, is no stranger to working with Zombie, having appeared in The Devil's Rejects and Three From Hell, as well as 31, both Halloween films, and an uncredited role in The Lord's of Salem.

The Munsters TV series was created by Allan Burns and Chris Hayward, and it first debuted on CBS in 1964. It only ran for a total of 70 episodes over two seasons but had a massive cultural impact. The series spawned a number of films, like The Munsters' Revenge (1981) and Here Come the Munsters (1995). There was also a sequel series, The Munsters Today, which ran from 1988 until 1991. In 2012, Pushing Daisies creator Bryan Fuller wrote, directed, and produced a Munsters remake titled Mockingbird Lane, which is a reference to the street that the fictitious family lives on. The pilot episode was aired on NBC as a Halloween special and was fairly popular with fans and critics, but it was not picked up for a full-series run.

Notably, there is no word on whether or not cousin Marilyn Munster and Eddie Munster will be in the series. Since the movie appears to be closer to a prequel, it's likely that Eddie will not be included, but it seems possible that Marilyn could still turn up. The Munsters is set to debut sometime in September 2022.