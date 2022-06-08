Rob Zombie's 'The Munsters' Releases First Teaser

✖

Rob Zombie's movie reboot of The Munsters has now released its first teaser, revealing a new look at the goofy-ghoul family. The new clip shows Jeff Daniel Phillips as lovable Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as sensational Lily Munster, and longtime character actor Daniel Roebuck as the outlandish Grandpa Munster, also known as The Count. The trio enters the iconic Munster house in black and white, and then later are revealed to be coming back "in living color."

The Munsters TV series was created by Allan Burns and Chris Hayward, and it first debuted on CBS in 1964. It only ran for a total of 70 episodes over two seasons but had a massive cultural impact. The series spawned a number of films, like The Munsters' Revenge (1981) and Here Come the Munsters (1995). There was also a sequel series, The Munsters Today, which ran from 1988 until 1991. In 2012, Pushing Daisies creator Bryan Fuller wrote, directed, and produced a Munsters remake titled Mockingbird Lane, which is a reference to the street that the fictitious family lives on. The pilot episode was aired on NBC as a Halloween special and was fairly popular with fans and critics, but it was not picked up for a full-series run.

Sheri Moon is Zombie's wife and has appeared in all of Zombie's major motion pictures, including The Devil's Rejects trilogy and his remakes of Halloween and Halloween II. Phillips has also worked with Zombie in the past, appearing in four of the filmmaker's movies, such as The Lord's of Salem and 31. Roebuck, like Phillips, is no stranger to working with Zombie, having appeared in The Devil's Rejects and Three From Hell, as well as 31, both Halloween films, and an uncredited role in The Lord's of Salem. There is currently no word on who may be playing Eddie Munster or cousin Marilyn Munster.

Additionaly cast members of the new Munsters movie include Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Jorge Garcia as Floop, Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp, and Dee Wallace as the voice of "Good Morning Transylvania." Iconic Elvira actress Cassandra Peterson will appear as well, playing. Barbara Carr. Finally, Butch Patrick and Pat Preist are both said to have roles in the film. Patrick played Eddie Munster in the orginal series, and Preist was the second actress to portray Cousin Marilyn, after the late Beverley Owen. At this time, the new film does not have an official release date, but it is scheduled to be released sometime in 2022.