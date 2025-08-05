‘Riverdale’ Star Cast as James Stewart in Biopic

A Riverdale star is portraying one of the biggest actors of the 20th Century.

Variety reports that KJ Apa has been cast as James Stewart in an upcoming biopic about the late It’s a Wonderful Life star.

“I have always been a huge James Stewart fan and feel so honored I get to bring his story to life,” Apa said. “As someone from New Zealand, I’ve long admired that generation of American men who stood for patriotism, integrity, and a deep sense of duty. It is important to me to give back to a country that has given me so much, and what better way to do that than by honoring a man who served it with great honor.”

(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Angel City Sports)

The ensemble cast also includes Jason Alexander, Max Casella, Sarah Drew, Julian Works, and Jen Lilley. Jimmy chronicles Stewart’s rise in Hollywood, including his Academy Award-winning role in The Philadelphia Story, before enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a combat pilot during World War II. When he returned home, he starred in the holiday staple It’s a Wonderful Life. The film will be executive produced by Stewart’s daughter, Kelly Stewart-Harcourt.

“My family and I are delighted and excited that KJ Apa has agreed to play my father in this film,” she said. “In addition to his considerable acting skills, KJ’s enthusiasm for the project will only add to the energy and depth he will bring to the role.”

“Jimmy Stewart is universally beloved as an actor,” said director and producer Aaron Burns. “He truly embodied the everyman. We all know him from It’s a Wonderful Life, but as I discovered his real-life story as a World War II military hero, I realized Jimmy’s life makes for an amazing movie. I’m truly honored that Kelly Stewart-Harcourt and the Stewart family have entrusted Burns & Co. to share Jimmy with the world, and I’m excited to see KJ Apa and the rest of our amazing cast bring this story to life.

Actor James Stewart (Photo by John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Apa is best known for his role as Archie Andrews in The CW’s Riverdale, an adaptation of The ARCHIE Comics. The show ran for seven seasons and ended in August 2023. He can also be seen in A Dog’s Purpose, The Hate U Give, I Still Believe, Songbird, and Shortland Street. Apa will next be starring in the Prime Video romantic drama The Map That Leads to You with Madelyn Cline on Aug. 20. The film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by J.P. Monninger.

Principal photography for Jimmy is set to begin in West Cork, Ireland on Sept. 1 with support from the Screen Ireland Nationwide Fund. The film is aiming to release in U.S. theaters in November 2026.