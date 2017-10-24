New ‘Predator’ Photo Reveals Our Favorite Jesse Ventura Line

The official Twitter account for the upcoming The Predator movie is generating excitement for the reboot flick by sharing a photo with classic Jesse Ventura line.

“I ain’t got time to bleed,” the image reads. The photo was shared on Twitter with the caption, “Not on his watch.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: ‘The Predator’ First Motion Poster Revealed

The image was posted only days after the first motion poster was revealed for The Predator. The 12-second clip features booming thunder and lightning that appears to take shape over an unidentified city. The final image freezes on the final drawing of the Predator, which is formed by lightning in the shape of the terrifying creature.

The highly anticipated film is set to take place between the events of 1990’s Predator 2 and 2010’s Predators. Additionally, 20th Century Fox CEO Stacey Snider recently revealed to Variety that the movie will take place in a suburban setting.

“We’ve got a Predator film coming out that is unexpected and utterly fresh,” Snider said. “I just imagined that it would take 500 hours to read the script — that it would be interior jungle, exterior more jungle and then fighting happens, but Emma [Watts] went out and recruited Shane Black. From the first page, it didn’t read like a Predator film. It’s set in suburbia. There’s a little boy and his dad at the center of the action.”

More: Upcoming ‘Predator’ Film Will Take Place in Suburbs

The Predator has assembled a star-studded cast including Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes, Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, Jacob Tremblay and Boyd Holbrook.

Shane Black, who has directed films such as Iron Man 3 and The Nice Guys, will be handling directorial duties, as well as co-authoring the script for The Predator. Black previously served as a script doctor in the original 1987 film and even had a small acting role.

The Predator is scheduled to hit standard and IMAX theaters on Aug. 3, 2018.