Watch: First ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Trailer Is Here

We now have the first official trailer for Pitch Perfect 3, and the Bellas are back!

The trailer shows Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the cast getting back together for one more performance. Anna Camp is back as well to reprise her role as Aubrey.

We also get a glimpse of franchise newcomer Ruby Rose (Orange Is The New Black) as the leader of a rival music group.

We get a bit of expedition from overzealous a capella commentator Gail Abernathy-McKadden (Elizabeth Banks) that tells us all the women are graduated from college and have gone their separate ways.

Beca (Kendrick) is newly unemployed, Fat Amy (Wilson) is singing on the street as an Amy Winehouse impersonator, Chloe (Brittany Snow) is in vet school, and everyone just seems to be miserable without their a capella crew.

However, after a tearful reunion in a bar, the Bellas decide to reform to perform at an overseas USO show for the troops.

Unfortunately for them, it appears that they’ll have to go up against actual live bands to get the slot, which is where Rose’s character comes in.

As far as what music they’ll be covering, the only glimpse we get is a snippet of P!nk’s “Get The Party Started.”

This is the first official teaser we’ve gotten of the musical comedy, but we did get a behind-the-scenes-featurette earlier in the week.

Pitch Perfect 3 comes to theaters on Dec. 22.