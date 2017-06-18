Watch: ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Teaser Trailer Drops and It’s Aca-mazing

Get ready to sing! The Pitch Perfect 3 teaser trailer is here and it has us screaming.

The teaser gives a behind-the-scenes look at the cast and crew as they film the movie. It even shows the emotions as filming wraps and the stars, including Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp and Ruby Rose, wipe away tears and hug each other.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This latest installment of the a capella themed franchise will follow The Bellas as they embark on a world tour.

The movie is slated for release in December 2017. In the meantime, we’ll be watching the first two movies over again.