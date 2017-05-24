Does Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales sails into theaters this weekend, and audiences will likely be flocking into theaters around the country. When the movie ends, and the lights come up, you’ll probably notice many of the die-hard fans of the franchise waiting around in their seats, wondering if there will be a scene after the credits.

While most movies – outside of the superhero genre – don’t have end credits scenes, Pirates of the Caribbean is the exception. This movie has a scene at the very end, after the final credit has rolled past the screen.

Seriously, don’t get up until everything is over. This scene is incredibly important to the franchise, and may be one of the best in the whole movie. The wait will be worth it.

Plus, there were a ton of people who worked hard to make the movie. With the kind of budget and effects needed for a film of that scale, there were a lot of hands on deck. Sticking around through the credits is a great sign of respect to those who don’t appear on the poster.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise helped make the post-credits scene popular when Curse of the Black Pearl was released in the year 2003. After the credits of the first film, Jack the Monkey was seen running back toward the cursed treasure, picking up a piece of the gold.

Each of the Pirates films after that also contained a post-credits scene, but the moment that wrapped up At World’s End was easily the most memorable. This was where the audience learned Will and Elizabeth had a son, which proved to be a vital piece of info for this film.

