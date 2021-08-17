AEW Star Paul Wight Makes Case to Be Featured in Major Movie Franchise (Exclusive)

✖

Paul Wight is part of the Fast & Furious family as he voices Palindrome in the Netflix series Fast & Furious Spy Racers. But could we see the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star featured in a new Fast & Furious movie? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Wight for an exclusive interview, who made his case to be in the next film.

"I think if there's any type of an opportunity for me to play a character or be a part of that franchise on the big screen, absolutely, I'd be a part of it," Wight told PopCulture. "But at the same time, I'm so extremely proud and honored to kind of corner my own little spot out with the Spy Racers animation. That's a pretty cool deal. It's a pretty big role to have Palindrome in Spy Racers and I'm pretty happy with that. But no, I have no problems start slamming John Cena again, or Vin Diesel, whatever, whoever. I'm happy, whatever needs to be done. Heck, I'll go get coffee. I mean, I'll bring doughnuts. I'm friendly, I show up on time. I know my lines, so I'm easy to work with."

Vin Diesel, who has starred in nearly all of the Fast & Furious movies, is an executive producer on Fast & Furious Spy Racers and voices Dominic Toretto. Wight said he hasn't been able to connect with Deisel while filming the animated series but is ready to work with him if he gets the call.

"I know that they've been really working on the movie franchise a lot, been real hard at work on that, but the producers and stuff that I have had a chance to talk to, everybody's real happy with everything," Wight revealed. "I'm real happy with the opportunity to do it. And they're real happy with the performance of being the Palindrome. I mean, I keep shooting emails and then, 'If you guys need a palindrome for Fast 10, let me know.'"

Wight has been voicing Palindrome since the fourth season. This past weekend, Season 5 of Fast & Furious Spy Racers was released, and Wight revealed what fans can expect from the new season. " "A lot of this Season 5, we're kind of off doing our own thing," Wight said. "And there's a little trouble in romance land. Palindrome gets a little bit frustrated with how Ms. Nowhere changes her mind at any given time, to change the plan. Palindrome's a little bit more fixed and focused. I think this is going to be a big learning curve for Palindrome this season."