'Fast and Furious 9' End Credits: What to Know

As F9 hits theaters Friday, many fans are wondering if is the Fast & Furious end credits — more specifically if there's a post-credits scene to keep you in your seat after the movie's close. The franchise is famous for utilizing end credit scenes to move the story forward and tease what's next for the Fast family, going all the way back to the first film in 2001.

In Fast & Furious 6, the end credit scene revealed the Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) killed Han (Sung Kang), setting up the villain for Furious 7, and spinoff movie Hobbs & Shaw included multiple post-credits scenes teasing the future of its own series. As for F9, the film includes one scene at the mid-credits point, but there is nothing to stick around all the way through the end of the credits to catch. Without dropping any spoilers, the mid-credits scene does set up a future Fast & Furious movie as the franchise prepares to wrap up after its 11th film, and also includes a surprise that fans of the series will probably want to stick around for.

F9 also has fans excited for the return of Kang's character Han, whom he played for five films in the action franchise before meeting an untimely end. Appearing in flashbacks in the subsequent films, fans demanded Han's return to the films, tweeting out #JusticeForHan as the production on F9 got underway. Kang described being brought back for a ninth installment as a "Hollywood fairy tale" in a new interview with Variety, opening up about how special the character has been for him and for fans.

"Everybody wants a Han in their life. He’s an older brother who will protect you and base you on fundamental cowboy principles. Who you are inside," Kang told the outlet. Hearing fans were rallying to have Han return to the franchise was a roller coaster for Kang, especially because of who his character is.

"This isn’t Batman or Superman people want to see revived — it’s Han," he said. "In a way, I get a key to everyone’s garage everywhere I go. Everyone wants to buy me a beer and tell me their car history. After this experience, when I went to set every single day so happy and grateful for how the audience connects to him, I kind of understand now what the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus means to kids."