Paul Wight Reveals How 'Fast & Furious Spy Racers' Is 'Always Pushing the Envelope' (Exclusive)

Paul Wight's success in professional wrestling has earned him opportunities to star in different film and television roles. This past weekend, the Netflix animated series, Fast & Furious Spy Racers released its fifth season, which features Wight voicing Palindrome. PopCuture.com recently caught up with Wight for an exclusive interview, who revealed why he loves being part of the series based on the Fast & Furious film franchise.

"This great thing about the Spy Racers, they're always pushing the envelope with the action," Wight said to PopCulture. "Of course, the main focus in Spy Racers has always been family, but I think you'll see a little bit more from Palindrome and Ms. Nowhere. A lot of this season five, we're kind of off doing our own thing. And there's a little trouble in romance land. Palindrome gets a little bit frustrated with how Ms. Nowhere changes her mind at any given time to change the plan. Palindrome's a little bit more fixed and focused. I think this is going to be a big learning curve for Palindrome this season."

Ms. Nowhere (Renee Elise Goldsberry) is the secret agent liaison for the team led by teenager Tony Toretto, a member of the film franchise's lead characters. Tony is following in the footsteps of his cousin, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel), where a government agency recruits him and his friends to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a crime organization. Palindrome, who first appeared in Season 4, is one of the agency's top operatives who begins a relationship with Ms. Palindrome after being enemies.

"I think the one thing that Palindrome and I have in common is the ability to use size for intimidation," Wight explained when describing the character. "Palindrome is good at that. He uses his presence and his size to kind of bulldoze his way through things. I think, throughout my career in wrestling, my wrestling characters have always done that. Me personally, I'm not much of use for my size for intimidation or push my way around. It's kind of like those things. When you know you have power and size intimidation, you don't really need to use it. [It] kind of goes the other way to make people more comfortable around me. I'm usually the nicer, quieter guy."

Fast & Furious Spy Racers first premiered in 2019 and Diesel is one of the executive producers. Wight was able to get involved with the show due to his relationships with the officials at Netflix over the years.

"I was already doing some other stuff with Netflix and I was on The Big Show Show at the time," Wight said. "And I had gotten this opportunity through APA and Jeff Witjas and they brought this opportunity and asked if this was something I was interested and I said, 'Absolutely.' Once I found out a little bit more about the project and what was going on and the character, it just seemed like a fun thing to be a part of. I mean, I'm kind of a big kid at heart."

Fast & Furious Spy Racers is now streaming on Netflix.